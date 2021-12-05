Summary, result and goals of Dortmund

12/04/2021 On at 20:54 CET

Daniel Gonzalez

Bayern won (2-3) at Signal Iduna Park against Dortmund in a match that had everything. The set of Nagelsmann He came back from the early goal of the locals, who would tie the contest in the second half. Robert Lewandowski, which received the award for Best Scorer of 2021, he unbalanced the match from eleven meters and the Bavarians got all three points in ‘Der Klassiker’. Bayern will host Barça next Wednesday, December 8, in a life or death match for the Catalans.

DOR BAY Index hide 1 Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 3 Goals 4 Referee 5 Incidents Borussia Dortmund Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro (Schulz, 82 ‘); Can, Dahoud (Malen, 60 ‘), Brandt (Wolf, 70’), Reus, Bellingham; Haaland (Tigges, 82 ‘). Bayern Munich Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Lucas (Sule, 73 ‘), Davies; Goretzka (Musiala, 65 ‘), Tolisso, Müller; Coman (Nianzou, 88 ‘), Sané (Gnabry, 65’), Lewandowski. Goals 1-0 M.5 Brandt. 1-1 M.9 Lewandowski. 1-2 M.44 Eat. 2-2 M.48 Haaland. 2-3 M.77 Lewandowski, from a penalty. Referee Felix Zwayer. TA: Can (51 ‘), Bellingham (86’) / Lewandowski (88 ‘), Upamecano (90 + 5’) Incidents Match corresponding to matchday 14 of the Bundesliga, played at Signal Iduna Park before 15,000 spectators.

The first half was a football show in which both teams had clear chances. The first warning was from the locals, with a great long pass from Marco Reus for Haaland that he had to clear Neuer leaving your area. The black-yellows did not forgive the next time. Brandt took advantage of a shipment of Bellingham from the left side to, after trimming to Davies in the area, send the ball to the right corner of the goal. Bayern’s reaction was immediate and the one that always appears appeared, Robert Lewandowski, to balance the contest. The Pole took advantage of a pass from Thomas muller, which added its 11th assist in the Bundesliga, and surpassed Kobel with great definition.

Bayern grew in the game after the draw and dominated an imprecise Borussia in defense. The second goal was about to come after a serious error by Emre can, who gave the ball to Eat on a tray to mark, but Kobel avoided both. The goalkeeper did not take long to reappear to repel another dangerous shot from the winger, which took advantage of a defensive error by the locals. The set of Frame rose had a great occasion in the boots of Haaland to change the dynamics of the game, but the Norwegian’s shot went wide. Own Haaland claimed a penalty in the last minutes of the first half, but the play was invalidated for offside. Bayern recovered after Dortmund’s approaches and unbalanced the score in the 44th minute. Eat, who had had several previous occasions, overtook the Bavarians after taking advantage of the umpteenth defensive error of the Negriamarillos. Dortmund went to halftime below in the light despite having advanced first.

Pushed by their hobby, those of Frame rose they started the second half with a march more than those of Bavaria and it did not take long to equalize the match. After a bad clearance of Upamecano, Bellingham received the ball in the area and served it to Haaland, who finished off first with his right leg to tie ‘Der Klassiker’. The Norwegian linked his second consecutive game seeing the door after his injury. Bayern suffered after the draw but had a clear chance in the boots of Eat that Kobel stopped with a great stop. The response of the locals was immediate, but the shot of Haaland he was repulsed under sticks by the Bavarian defense.

The game was stopped in the 65th minute after a hard clash of heads in the air between Upamecano and Brandt. Medical assistance entered the field of play and the Dortmund player was taken away on a stretcher; the Bayern central defender was able to return to the game. The game was stopped again minutes later due to an injury to Lucas Hernandez, which was replaced by Sule. Play resumed at Signal Iduna Park with bad news for the black-yellows. A Bayern corner kick touched the elbow of Hummels and the referee decreed a penalty after consulting the VAR. Lewandowski assumed responsibility and did not fail the maximum penalty, although Kobel it brushed against the leather. The Polish striker scored his 16th Bundesliga goal with the double. The referee expelled Frame rose for their continuous protests and Dortmund faced the final stretch with a goal behind.

Those of Nagelsmann they dominated the last period of the game, which had a 10-minute discount due to interruptions in the second half. Dortmund made dangerous approaches, but Bayern held out and were able to increase their lead. Tolisso he missed a long shot without a goalkeeper, who went up to finish off a corner, and the marker did not move. Despite the defensive imbalances of both teams, the Bavarians managed to win the victory of the black-yellow fiefdom.