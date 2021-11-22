Summary of Real Sociedad-Valencia (0-0) match of matchday 14.

11/21/2021 On at 23:14 CET

Adrià Corominas (@adriacat)

No match in Anoeta, where Bordalás completely deactivated a Real that he was unable to find his way to the goal and that, after this puncture at home, cedes LaLiga leadership to Real Madrid.

RSO VAL Index hide 1 Real society 2 Valencia 3 Incidents Real society Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Rico; Guevara (Zubimendi, 60 ‘), Merino, Silva (Turrientes, 84’); Barrenetxea (Oyarzabal, 60 ‘), Januzaj (Portu, 84’), Isak (Sorloth, 84 ‘). Valencia Cillessen; Foulquier, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gayà; Racic (Koba, 78 ‘), Wass (Marcos André, 89’), Soler, Hélder Costa; Guedes (Maxi Gómez, 67 ‘), Hugo Duro (Musah, 77’). Incidents TA: Guevara (50 ‘), Gayà (56’), Foulquier (70 ‘), Wass (76’), Musah (84 ‘), Rico (87’), Koba (87 ‘), Hélder (90’), Turrientes (92 ‘), Alderete (94’), Gorosabel (96 ‘). TR: Elustondo (76 ‘).

Two author teams faced each other, with two different styles, but with the same need to get the three points.

On the one hand, a leading Royal Society to which the teams with a low block and with the lines together like the teams led by Jose Bordalás, they tend to choke.

And on the other, a Valencia to which the teams they propose, which are cheerful and courageous in attack, do well. Above all, since the Alicante coach is on the bench, who is committed to waiting behind to attack the counter.

A plan with which, knowing that they were in the leader’s field, they also used in their coming out in Anoeta.

Bordalás populated the midfield, with the intention of blocking the construction of the txuri urdin team. And the toilets of the Basque group, with Silva and Merino as heads of the engine room, they were unable to find solutions to the Valencian solidity.

La Real tried to make it easy, looking for the position of Isak with few touches. Half an hour later, the Swede launched the clearest warning of the match, with a cross shot that made the former Blaugrana shine. Cillessen. The Dutchman took a miraculous hand to keep your team alive.

La Real insisted, but Valencia, very well located on the pitch and very supportive, resisted with dignity and, to whom it could, tried against it with solo outings of Carlos Soler and Gonçalo Guedes and with arrivals on the left side of a Gayà very incisive.

The game was intense, with a rhythm of the ball, fighting each clash as if it were the last, but with little football and little danger.

The scenario required a lot of patience, especially from the San Sebastian point of view, which could not find solutions to pierce the opposing goal.

A lack of ideas that gave wings to those of Bordalás, that little by little they were believing it. Not even reappearance of Oyarzabal, who got back on the green after missing 7 games, helped unblock a team txuri urdin, who had the last mishap 15 minutes from the end

Those of Alguacil were left with 10 when Aritz Elustondo received the direct red for a collision with Daniel Wass without the ball in play that the referee considered aggression.

A script twist that drove the crash crazy, increasing the intensity, distributing cards everywhere and causing spaces that generated clear chances in both goals, but without unbalancing the scoreboard.

In the end, distribution of points in a game that promised good football and that ended without a single goal and with the leadership on the way to Madrid.