The goals of Italians Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi gave him a 2-0 win at home against Cagliari on Tuesday, which, together with Atalanta’s 0-0 draw at Genoa, allowed him to finish 2021 to four Champions League spots points.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus, still without Argentine Paulo Dybala, achieved a valuable victory in a blocked match, in which Kean broke the equality with a header five minutes from the end of the first half after a cross from Bernardeschi.

The help of a bit of luck was necessary, as Bernardeschi’s center was deflected and ended up in the head of the former Paris Saint Germain striker.

Bernardeschi himself sentenced the crash to ten minutes from the end and Juventus extended their good period at the defensive level, with only two goals conceded in the last eight games.

Allegri’s men took advantage of Atalanta’s lackluster draw at Genoa (0-0), in a match in which the visiting attack was blocked after the muscular injury suffered by Colombian Duván Zapata.

Juventus is momentarily nine points behind leaders Inter, who play this Wednesday against Torino.