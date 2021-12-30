

12/29/2021 at 11:25 PM CET



The Manchester City was imposed on Brentford to strike another blow of authority in the Premier league. This time he did not do it because of excess goals, or stunning football, but because of the mistakes of his rivals. Liverpool’s defeat in Leicester was joined on Wednesday Chelsea draw against Brighton. For those of Guardiola, a flash of Phil Foden It ended up being enough to defeat the ‘bees’, rocky and dangerous at the start, but exhausted in the end by the dominance of City.

Pep’s men have started to not stop. Neither the reverse of the Covid, nor the suffocating Christmas calendar of the Premier manages to stop them. Perhaps because of the gasoline they find in other people’s mistakes. Every puncture from Liverpool or Chelsea has served the celestial an unmissable opportunity to escape, and after 20 days they already eight points to the ‘blues’, and nine to the ‘reds’, although with one game less those of Klopp.

The Brentford, at least, he managed to stop the avalanche of goals accumulated by those of Guardiola. The set of Thomas frankphysical and aggressive, he gritted City’s teeth at the start. Ederson had to appear to avoid an own goal by Ruben Days, Y I cancel saved on the line a shot of Onyeka. A hard night was predicted for the Mancunians, until they arrived De Bruyne and Foden in order to respond.

In the first arrival of City, a center from the Belgian ended up finding Foden, undetectable between the lines, and delicate in definition. At first, with the interior, he beat with simplicity Alvaro Fernandez and turned off the boiler that was Brentford.

The match required more dirty work than brilliance, and that’s where it stood out. Fernandinho for the City. Enduring with character to the celestial in the worst moments, the rest was good news for Guardiola.

His own improved a lot in the restart. Foden got loose as false nine, and De Bruyne like a pestle hammer. The Belgian crashed a ball into the post. City was superior in the second half, but was unable to sentence. He got it Laporte with a header to five to go, but the VAR annulled the goal. What did not escape them was a triumph that may be worth its weight in gold for the current champion.