EFE.- Three subjects, dressed in sanitation suits that have become popular with the pandemic, assaulted a bank located in the Historic Center of Mexico City this Friday, capital authorities reported.

“The personnel of the SSC (Secretariat of Citizen Security) went to the intersection of Venustiano Carranza and Las Cruces streets, in the Centro neighborhood, where according to the report the vault alarm was activated,” he said in an information card this dependency.

According to the report, the branch manager stated that the men, allegedly carrying a firearm, entered a controlled access zone and threatened 7 employees.

Following the incident, bank personnel made a tour of the vault, which was undamaged, but found a toolbox.

The criminals would have entered through the roof of the branch, since, according to the police, the door and air conditioning inlet were damaged.

Despite the police intervention, the criminals managed to flee with the loot, the amount of which is unknown until now.

The staff of the legal area of ​​the branch reported that they will present their formal complaint to the ministerial authorities; meanwhile, the policemen became aware of the events, they secured the objects found at the scene and reported it to the corresponding Public Ministry agent.

According to the latest report from the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi), until last October 75% of the Mexican population said they felt unsafe at ATMs located on public roads and 61.4% at the bank.

