MONETTE, Arkansas, USA (AP) – At least two people were killed Friday night when a tornado wrecked a nursing home in Arkansas. On the other hand, in southern Illinois, first responders attended to reports of injuries at an Amazon warehouse after a roof collapsed amid storms.

The storms in Illinois and Arkansas were among several places in the north-central region of the United States that reported tornadoes.

About the tornado in Arkansas, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV that at least five other people were injured and 20 trapped after the meteor struck the Monette Manor area in the northeast. from Arkansas.

No one immediately responded to a call from The Associated Press to the county office.

The television station reported that Trumann emergency crews as well as Jonesboro police and firefighters were heading to the area to help. The nursing home has about 90 beds.

As for the Amazon warehouse, it’s a fulfillment center near Edwardsville, Illinois, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of St. Louis. Images from St. Louis television showed dozens of emergency vehicles at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if there were people injured, but the Collinsville, Ill., Emergency Management Agency said on its Facebook page that it was a “multiple casualty incident.” An official told KTVI-TV that up to 100 people were believed to be in the building working the night shift at the time of the collapse.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported that Amazon’s Edwardsville fulfillment center opened with two warehouses in 2016, with 1.5 million square feet of space. Real estate is used to store items until they are shipped to customers.

The collapse occurred when a severe storm, possibly a tornado, swept through the St. Louis area. Winds of up to 113 km / h (70 mph) were reported in parts of St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri. At least three St. Charles County residents were hospitalized and several homes in the area near Augusta, Missouri, were damaged.