WhatsApp just upgrade one of the last 2021 functions. The application of Messenger service now it makes it easier to use the messages that disappear automatically. If you want to have your WhatsApp clean, it is very useful that the conversations are erased every few days or months. Today we are talking about the new way you have to keep your histories almost empty automatically and without much effort.

Disappearing WhatsApp messages change for the better

Until now, any user with the whatsapp application updated could configure disappearing messages. The function activated a auto erase of the entire conversation after X time, which could be configured in predefined sections by WhatsApp.

The bad news is that you needed to activate this feature in each individual conversation. Now things change and are updated. WhatsApp is giving the possibility of turn on disappearing messages in all conversations.

This will allow you to make all your WhatsApp conversations they are erased from time to time so that the histories are not infinite. It may not be what you are looking for, but there are a large number of users who want to have their WhatsApp conversations as free as possible.

The feature is now available at Android and IOS mobiles of all the world. If you still do not have it available, it should arrive in the next few days or after update WhatsApp application. It is a very useful function to keep the messaging application clean and well organized.

