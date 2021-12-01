(Photo: Screenshot)

It was 04:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the Tula Social Readaptation Center, Hidalgo. An armed commando – aboard a tank – circumvented the prison’s security measures, unleashed a shootout and threatened the guards to free the inmate José Artemio Maldonado Mejía, aka the Michoacan, the R me Rages, identified as the leader of the armed group United Peoples.

The first obstacle before freeing the kingpin were the prison walls, which they demolished with a truck used to distribute gas, and which was modified. On the way there were several broken bars and open padlocks. Some of the images released this Wednesday show three vehicles on fire – two of them car bombs-.

According to the details, two units were detonated near the Tula-Tepeji regional hospital, and one more burned in the El Llano neighborhood, near the vicinity of the prison. In their flight, the commando left tire guns on the road. In social networks circulates the image of a Jeep Grand Cherokee model truck, black where the prisoners would travel.

The route of the armed command in charge of the liberation of “El R”, leader of the criminal group Cárteles Unidos

This morning, the authorities secured the seizure of a van with explosives, in the Miguel Hidalgo Pemex refinery, located on the Jorobas Tula highway. According to official information, the unit would be related to the events in the Rehabilitation Center.

So far, authorities have confirmed the escape of nine prisoners, in addition to two policemen injured during the confrontation.

According to the State Security Secretariat, Jose Artemio Maldonado He was captured on November 26, in Texcoco, State of Mexico and this December 1 he would have his first hearing. The Michoacan me Rages, is related to the criminal cell Los Hades, and has managed to consolidate a string of criminal activities in the Hidalgo municipalities of Huichapan, Nopala, Tecozautla, Zimapán, Tasquillo and Ixmiquilpan.

His list of crimes includes hydrocarbon theft, drug dealing, drug trafficking, kidnapping and assault.

Before your capture, the Michoacano He launched through a video a warning to his rivals for the control of the huachicoleo in the entity. The recording was a watershed for his capture.

After the events of this Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Security of Michoacán, adjacent to Hidalgo, has confirmed the deployment of an operation of the Army, the National Guard and the Municipal Police.

The escape has put Governor Omar Fayad’s administration in a tight spot. Experts have indicated that federal prisoners should not be in prisons of this type.

The rudimentary form of the rescue has led to suspicions falling on some guards, who were able to facilitate the escape.

Corruption in Mexican prisons is not a new phenomenon. In January 2020, three inmates required by the United States and linked to the Sinaloa Cartel and Los Chapitos, they managed to flee from South Prison of Mexico City, with the help of various custodians.

