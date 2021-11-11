Bad news for those who bought one Steam deck. Valve announced that the launch of its portable console will be delayed “for two months”. This means that the device will not reach the first buyers in December of this year, as originally forecast.

As reported by the company, the bet now is to start shipping the Steam Deck since the beginning of February 2022. If you wonder what the reason behind this delay is, Valve’s explanation fits a common problem in the technology environment: the shortage of components.

The creators of the Steam Deck assure that, although they did everything in their power to avoid distribution problems, the factories they are not receiving the components within the time frames originally stipulated. This means that as much as the company tries to meet the schedule initially established, it will not succeed.

“[…] We are very sorry that we are unable to meet the original shipping date. We will continue working to try to advance the new reservation dates and to keep you informed as we progress “, public the company in its statement in Spanish.

Component shortages hit the Steam Deck too

Credit: Valve

As it is one of the most anticipated products of 2021, it is inevitable to think that buyers they won’t like this delay. However, if the creators of the Steam Deck can meet the new build estimate, waiting a couple more months before receiving it doesn’t seem like anything too alarming. As long as your reservation is within the first, of course.

Valve has mentioned that this change will not change the placement of reservations on the waiting list; but there will be a variation in the shipping deadline to adapt it to the new scenario. Therefore, the delay will completely alter the distribution landscape of the Steam Deck. This means that it will not be available in February 2022 for all users, but only for those who would receive it next December.

Those who had an original reservation for the first quarter of 2022, it will be delayed until the second quarter; And screenshots have also been shared on the web with orders whose availability only appears after the second quarter of 2022. To be patient, it has been said.