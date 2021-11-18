In winter it is very common not to be able to go outside to practice sports or walk due to the weather. For these types of situations, you always have to be equipped at home and not miss any training.

Treadmill Cecotec RunnerFit Sprint It is a good option for training at home since it also has a vibrating massage belt, dumbbells and foam bars that complete an efficient routine.





Treadmill – Cecotec RunnerFit Sprint Vibrator, 12 programs, 5 speeds, 3 levels, 14 km / h, Black

This tape is available in MediaMarkt at a price of 369 euros (before 485 euros). From the upper control panel, you can choose between 12 training programs and 5 different speeds adaptable to each user. In addition, you will be able to view the time, speed, calories consumed, distance and pulse.

The belt It generates a massage with a liporeductive effect that helps to reduce the accumulated fat in the hips and abdomen. It reaches a maximum speed of 14 km / h thanks to the built-in 2 HP motor.

To save space, this tape has ashydraulic bending system automatic and wheels to be able to move it with ease. A safe model thanks to its magnetic system that stops the machine in the event of an accident.

