The long-awaited opening of a Starbucks in Venezuela it has become an experience of how important the point of sale is in that country and how the consumer in this country seeks to live experiences with widely known formats in the world, so the fact was not wasted by The Divaza, one of the most influential influencers in the market.

This experience was captured by the youtuber and through content that he published on his social networks, we were able to see how a brand as everyday as Starbucks generates a sensation in a country, where commercial restrictions make this type of commercial trends appreciated.

Starbucks opens in Venezuela

What has been reported by La Divaza as the opening of the first Starbucks coffee shop in Venezuela, is actually part of the program of Nestle “We proudly serve”, with which he trains locals to prepare the brand’s drinks following their recipes, in addition to selling original products of the chain.

This strategy is an interesting measure with which Starbucks is betting on expansion in markets where there are commercial challenges, which geopolitically impede its arrival.

The experience of Starbucks in Venezuela with the opening of this store has implications for the image of the brand, since since it is not a direct restaurant of the company, but a place with permits, only the mermaid logo is displayed and instead Starbucks name reads: “We proudly Serve.”

With this context in tow, he opened the store, an event attended by La Divaza, a famous youtuber known for promoting Venezuelan culture in the world and who in a video with more than 4 million views on TikTok began by documenting the huge line there was to enter the premises.

The façade of the place is made up of wooden staves and in the upper part it has a terrace where the popular outdoor tables with green umbrellas are installed, a characteristic color of the brand.

The menu offered by the place is simple, as it consists of a segment of coffee (hot or cold) with options to order espresso, American macciato caramel macciato, cappuccino, latte, hot chocolate and frappuccinos.

The tea offering is made up of Teavana blends with options of hot, cold, cold with milk and chai latte.

The bakery is called pastries and is made up of options such as bagels, cachitos, and cakes.

Now read: