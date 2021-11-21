Nov 20, 2021 at 10:55 PM CET



The FC Barcelona beat RCD Espanyol by the minimum (1-0) in the Barcelona derby played on matchday 14 of LaLiga 2021-2022. The triumph makes the culés rise to the sixth position with 20 points, still far from the head of the table, now co-led by Seville and Real society with 28.

The premiere of Xavi as Blaugrana coach he served to end the bad run of results, after 4 games without winning, adding only 5 points of the 18 disputed. The classic of the city of Barcelona it was decided with a penalty of Memphis in the first bars of the second half. He suffered a lot Barça in the final minutes, when Raúl de Tomás he finished off two balls to the post and also Dimata forgave the tie.

This same Saturday he played the Seville who tied in the discount at home against Alavés (2-2) and, despite giving up two points in the Pizjuán, it is leader with 28 for having better goal difference than the Real society. The donostiarras can regain first place in the game that they will play this Sunday at their stadium against him Valencia.

The Real Madrid is now third with 27 points, to one of the two co-leaders and with one game less, before also playing on Sunday in the field of Grenade, at 4:15 p.m. Those of Ancelotti They will be provisional leaders if they score, and with a victory they would force the Real to win his match to keep his position at the top of the table for another week.

At fourth place there is the Atlético de Madrid that won in extremis at Osasuna (1-0) and is with 26 points. A goal from Philip In the 86th minute, at the exit of a corner and in the only shot on goal by the colchoneros, he gave the victory to those of Simeone.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link, being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

