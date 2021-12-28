EFE.- The Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V is highly effective against the Omicron variant, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared today during an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held in Saint Petersburg.

“I spoke with the director of the Gamaleya Institute (Alexandr Ginzburg), they have done research and established that Sputnik V completely neutralizes the new Omicron variant“, Affirmed the Russian president.

According to Putin, Ginzburg told him two days before that only clinical studies will give the definitive answer on the effectiveness of the Russian drug, but so far “The level of neutralization is very high.”

The Russian president noted that “Sputnik V guarantees about 90% protection” against the Omicron variant.

Russian health chief Anna Popova, present at the summit, noted that the new variant is becoming dominant in many countries around the world and is beginning to displace the delta.

However, he stated that this still does not happen in Russia, “where from the beginning they very solid obstacles “for the entry of the strain to the national territory.

In addition, Popova noted that Russia helps other countries to improve sequencing processes and expressed the willingness to “share these capabilities, do this work for colleagues from other countries.”

“Now we do that for our colleagues from Belarus, our colleagues from Armenia, and we are ready to propose these possibilities to everyone, to prevent the emergence of these viruses and its further development ”, he added.

In addition, it offered assistance in the creation, construction, equipping and training of the personnel of scientific centers and high-level laboratories specialized in biosafety and research programs.

Popova alerted that, although it would like to see an early end to the pandemic, “it is not necessary to delusions”.

“For now, let’s get ready to stop its expansion and protect people, immunizing them against the new variant,” he said.

