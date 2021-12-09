Spider-Man works better in Fortnite than in Avengers

Fortnite Chapter 3 It is already available at the moment, and as part of the news, a skin of Spider-man to the battle royale that even allows you to swing through the air with its cobwebs. Obviously, this mechanic is unique to the character, and curiously, it works better than that of Marvel’s Avengers.

The game of Square enix He also received his own version of Spider-man at the end of November, but users have done nothing but make fun of its gameplay. Well, the opposite happened in Fortnite, where this viral clip shows us how fluid the character’s movement is within the battle royale.

Wtf the web swinging in fortnite is insanely good ??? pic.twitter.com/GHMu9V2bkc – Yassin (@YassinLNey) December 6, 2021

It seems like it’s not possible to swing from location to location since there aren’t many buildings on the Fortnite map, but it certainly looks like a pretty useful tool that can get you out of trouble.

Editor’s note: Say what we say about Fortnite, we must appreciate the effort of its developers to create a unique mechanic of a character, and do it so well. Now we have to wait for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to see how good this will look and feel.

Via: Twitter