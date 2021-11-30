Cinemex and Cinépolis live the worst experience now that both brands were victims of a worldwide drop in their online stores, which failed due to the massive purchases made by fans of Spider-man at the premiere of the latest installment of this franchise.

Now they face a new crisis and it is the high influx that they are registering in their cinemas with lines that are overflowing with people trying to get tickets to be among the first to enjoy the new film proposal, which is undoubtedly a history that has no waste and if all the potential to become a valuable product.

Spider-man: A Runaway Premiere

Madness took hold of the websites of various movie theaters in the world, which before the pre-sale for tickets for the new installment of Spider-man, are looking to get a seat so as not to lose history.

In the midst of this frenzy, Cinépolis and Cinemex also fell to the high demand and now face a new nightmare: overflowing lines in the cinemas of these exhibitors.

Within social networks, reports have been made of how fans of the saga are practically camping to get tickets for this popular installment that undoubtedly marks the reactivation of the industry, in the face of a contingency that has not yielded and maintains the risk of contagion with new variants and relaxation in prevention measures.

As part of this experience that is lived by making a place for the premiere of one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes, an element that is tremendously important to take into account in this exercise has to do with the capacity that brands reach to innovate in their stories and continue to profit from them, otherwise a lousy benchmark is established that we cannot lose sight of and is the one that has to do with the way brands engage with the consumer.

Cinemas trying to conquer the consumer

The stories become tremendously important guidelines in the market and we have to closely monitor the capacity with which it is possible to establish a very important benchmark and that is the one that has to do with the ability of a brand to innovate.

Regarding the case of movie theaters that have been overflowing with fans who want to be the first to see Spider-man in the latest installment of his franchise, a very important challenge in the exhibition market has to do with the way in which The stories that cause this commotion become business and, most importantly, they become a factor of differentiation, especially at a time when innovation is required, but through plots that we cannot lose sight of, on the contrary, There are still elements that currently define challenges to which it is worth determining how to react to a story and, most importantly, how to achieve audacity in the market, especially now that the promise of recovery in the face of a contingency that persists, makes make movie premieres become crucial.

The chaviza lining up to buy a Spider-Man ticket why the digital services of @Cinepolis and @Cinemex they do not work. pic.twitter.com/5v1G4tftTM – Arthur CR (@arthur_dfmx) November 29, 2021

I did not sleep, and now I am here queuing, the more you want me to suffer and humiliate myself @Cinemex to get my tickets? !!! pic.twitter.com/wQKP0BCcJZ – King Omar (@ReyCruz_HB) November 29, 2021

Pages and apps of Cinépolis and Cinemex collapse due to pre-sale of tickets for the premiere of #SpiderManNoWayHome No way, to stand in line. pic.twitter.com/TzCn2axqeu – Joseph Carl. Bolaños (@Elprofdecompu) November 29, 2021

#Now 💡 The fever for #SpiderManNoWayHome arrived in Puebla! Fans line up at Cinemex to try to get a ticket 🎟️ for the premiere of the film. 🎬 Via @CristopherDam 📹 pic.twitter.com/REGUbqt78k – Daily Intolerance (@IntoleranceID) November 29, 2021

Now read: