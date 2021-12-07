These are the countries where Disney inspired his films

Disney has chosen to base its films in some countries around the world to create their stories, these are some of them.

The entertainment industryBe it series, movies and other content, they have been of vital importance for the consumer (especially in these digital times), managing to lead the companies belonging to this industry to be some of the best located in the world. According to the study of The World’s Biggest Public Companies published by Forbes, Walt Disney is the most valuable company in the media industry based on market value in 2021 with $ 339.9 billion, second is Comcast with $ 252.4 million and Netflix third with 242.2 billion dollars, among other entertainment companies.

The success of Disney is undeniable, however, to have reached this position and its recognition worldwide, decades had to pass since its appearance, in addition to which they had to choose wisely their marketing strategies to implement to position itself in the same place.

Over the years, Disney has managed to attract the attention of consumers on more than one occasion, since it has even managed to buy from well-known companies that were already previously positioned, including Marvel.

It was the first of January 2010 when The Walt Disney Company merged with Marvel Entertainment Inc. for $ 5 billion, which, despite representing a considerable figure even for large companies, has indeed paid off, as this union has allowed them to create some of the highest-grossing film deliveries in history. According to the graph of Statista where it shows the Top-grossing movies at the box office, it is shown that the films of Disney with Marvel s superheroese have earned their due respect in the industry, managing to position 5 of their deliveries on this list with:

Avengers: Endgame with $ 2,797.5 million

Avengers: Infinity War with 2,048.4 million dollars

The Avengers with $ 1,518.8 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron with $ 1,402.8 million

Black Panther with 1,347.6 million dollars

In addition to being considered one of the greats in the world of animation, Disney has also demonstrated its efficient adaptation over the years to new consumer needs, as we have seen more recently with its relatively new Disney + streaming platform, which has already reached a considerable number of subscribers for the time it has been present.

According to information from CNN, the platforms that currently have the most subscribers They are Netflix with 208 million users, Amazon Prime with 200 million users, Disney + with 104 million, HBO and HBO more than 64 million, among others, so taking into account that Netflix has been in the market for more than 20 years and Disney + went on the market in 2019, being present only for a tenth as long as its competition, it already registers just over half of subscribers.

Similarly, the content that he chooses to do where he creates stories in a variety of cultures, manages to awaken the interest of viewers to be able to appreciate what the perception of the brand is in their country, achieving an effective strategy. The Disney marketing strategies They have led it to position itself as one of the most important entertainment companies in the world.