Within the network of connectivity that now exists in the digital world, applications dedicated to mobile devices are the great way that users perform most of the daily actions, mobile apps are a type of application designed to run as its name It suggests it from mobile devices, these devices can be smartphones, tablets, portable consoles among others, within this type of applications are those designed for specific functions, such as offering musical content, streaming movies or series, possibility of interacting with users and comment on photos or videos, or observe the creativity of some users within short videos; However, there are also those dedicated to messaging interaction, within this the application that dominates the market, is the one belonging to Meta, for this reason, the best WhatsApp hacks must be known, in order to have a complete and improved experience.

WhatsApp hacks

There are various tricks, ways, strategies, little-known functions, with which users intend to get the best out of digital applications, knowing some of these hacks can help users to have better experiences and get the best out of digital applications. apps in this case to WhatsApp.

Disable the double blue check: Since its integration, this function has been one of the most controversial, this due to the fact that previously the receiver read the message without the sender knowing what happened; However, since the implementation of the double check, WhatsApp not only indicates if the message was sent and received, but also if the receiver has already looked at it, after the controversy it is now possible to deactivate the function from the settings panel.

Fingerprint lock: Because users actively use the application, it is possible that between conversations there is content considered sensitive or private, that is why they must be kept confidential, that is why now within the new updates it is possible to block from the settings panel the application with the fingerprint, either permanently or temporarily.

Activate dark mode: This function is available for both the desktop format and the mobile version, to activate it it is necessary to configure the theme from the chat settings.

Set the size of the emojis: It all depends on the amount of information that accompanies the emoji, since if a single emoji is sent during the conversation, it will appear in its largest size; However, if it is accompanied by a bull, the size will be smaller and so it will be chosen consecutively, depending on the amount of data that accompanies it.

Recover deleted messages: For it to be possible to recover the messages, the first thing you should do is download the Notisave app, with which it will be possible to recover the deleted messages.

WhatsApp

Meta (formerly Facebook), acquired the messaging application in February 2014 for the sum of 1,900 million dollars, the chat application is designed to be used on mobile devices although it also has desktop functions, with which it is possible to send and receive text messages, as well as photos, voice memos, videos, documents, video calls, voice calls, and other multimedia content.

