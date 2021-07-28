01-01-1970 Francisco Reynés, executive president of Naturgy EUROPE SPAIN ECONOMY NATURGY



MADRID, 28 (EUROPA PRESS)

Naturgy will boost its investments up to 14,000 million euros in the period 2021-2025 to face its commitment to renewables, accompanying this investment effort with a cut in its dividend policy.

Specifically, the company plans to distribute some 5,900 million euros in dividends among its shareholders in the 2021-2025 period, with an annual remuneration of 1.2 euros per title, it informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

In this way, the energy company will cut the remuneration to the shareholder with respect to its previous plan, leaving the dividend for this period 2021-2025 at a ‘pay out’ of 85%, compared to the 120% that it represented in the previous one for the 2018 period -2022.

Of these total investments of 14,000 million euros to be a protagonist in the energy transition, 8,700 million euros will go to renewables and another 4,100 million euros to networks.

The group, which has a voluntary partial tender offer from the Australian fund IFM to acquire up to 22.69% of its capital, has presented what will be its new ‘roadmap’ for this next five years.

In it, Naturgy foresees the reevaluation of its dividend policy in 2023, based on the execution of performance and transformation of the plan.