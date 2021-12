Dec 06, 2021 at 20:10 CET



Spain faces the third World Cup event against Austria after defeating both Argentina and China, two results that gave the ‘Guerreras’ qualification for the ‘Main Round’. Now, the selection looks for the full of points. Live the game live and online with all the statistics and the result up to the minute.

From here you can follow today, live, the game with SPORT. If you can’t view it correctly, click HERE.

The meeting will start at 8:30 p.m. this Monday, December 6 at the Torrevieja headquarters.