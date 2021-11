A capsule of the American company SpaceX in which four astronauts were traveling fell on Monday at the last minute in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Florida, according to a video released by NASA.

The Dragon capsule descended under the brakes of four parachutes. A ship located near the landing site will take her on board and there they will open the hatch for the astronauts to exit. A helicopter will then take them to the ground.

la / to / jah / dga / dbh