South Korea launches initiative to block games with NFTs

More and more video game companies want to incorporate NFTs, and it seems that no one really agrees with this happening. That is why South Korea decided to launch an initiative with which they seek to block and ban any title for Android or iOS make use of the NFTs.

Specifically, the South Korea Gaming Management Committee made a request addressed to Google and Apple to block any game with purchases of NFTs within the Play Store or App Store. In the same way, they will seek to deny the age classification process to any title that has the previously mentioned elements.

Apparently, the authorities of South Korea They consider that these types of games work in a similar way to gambling, but at the same time, they also believe that they are based on manipulative schemes with which their developers seek to obtain easy money.

If you are still not very clear about what a NFTHere we share an explanation in the simplest way possible.

Editor’s note: It sounds like difficult that more countries are going to want to match the position of South Korea, especially when companies like Square Enix and Ubisoft are already implementing the use of NFTs in their games. Consumers are more likely not to accept this idea, and game developers themselves choose to put them aside.

Via: The Gamer