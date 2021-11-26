MONTEVIDEO (AP) – South American soccer will follow Europe’s lead by eliminating the away goal in its club tournaments starting in 2022.

CONMEBOL announced the decision on Thursday after a meeting of its Council in Montevideo and it will apply to the next editions of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana. UEFA decided something similar in July.

“From now on, all the goals of the CONMEBOL tournaments will have the same value, the many converted as visitors will no longer be considered as a tie-breaking factor,” said the governing body in a statement. “With this, it points to greater sports justice.”

The away goal tipped the balance this year for reigning champion Palmeiras to access the final of the Libertadores to be played on Saturday in Montevideo against Brazilian rival Flamengo.

Palmeiras drew 0-0 with fellow Brazilian Atlético Mineiro in the first leg in Sao Paulo. The “Verdao” advanced after signing a 1-1 draw in Belo Horizonte, which redoubled the criticism against the away goal rule.