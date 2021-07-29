The supermarket chain of stores Soriana launched a pilot program for self-collection boxes, in order to incorporate global trends in the sector into its stores.

According to the company, at its Hiper San Pedro branch, located in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, its customers will be able to use six available boxes, which accept cash, credit and debit cards, electronic food vouchers, Mercado Pago, as well as CoDI.

“The self-collection boxes will have the support of trained personnel to guide customers who want to live this new experience. This pilot test is being carried out, however, it is expected that these self-collection boxes will be incorporated in more and more Soriana stores throughout the country ”, he assured.

Revenues from the self-service store chain in the second quarter of the year registered a fall of 1.3%, reaching 39,133 million pesos, affected by the closure of 10 stores in the last twelve months.

According to its financial report sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), at the end of June 2020 it had 801 units under its brands: Hypermarkets, Soriana Súper, Soriana Mercado, Soriana Express and City Club, while the same month this year they dropped to 794.

