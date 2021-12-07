Sony is one of the many companies that is suffering firsthand from the global chip shortage. The Japanese company has been juggling for long months to meet at least a fraction of the extremely high demand for certain products – such as the PlayStation 5 – but has had to take more drastic measures with others. Thus, he has decided suspend production of the ZV-E10, one of the last cameras to be launched on the market.

Through a brief statement on its official website (via Engadget), Sony announced that no longer taking new orders for the ZV-E10 from dealersNor will it offer it to the public through its official stores. The explanation of the Asian firm is that there is “a delay in the acquisition of parts for digital imaging products”, mainly motivated by the lack of global availability of semiconductors.

Recall that Sony introduced the ZV-E10 last July. It was a camera specially designed for vlogging, capable of recording in 4K at 30 frames per second; and it allowed to change the objective and incorporate any other belonging to the Alpha series. It also stood out for the inclusion of a three-capsule directional microphone; as well as its folding screen and the compatibility with different accessories to facilitate recording.

However, those who did not take the opportunity to buy yours during the first months in which it was available, will now have to wait or find an alternative. For now, Sony prefers not to give details on when it could resume production and acceptance of orders for the ZV-E10. The Japanese have only mentioned that “they will analyze the status of the supply of parts”, and that they will update the product page as there is news. In the official Sony stores the option to buy this camera has already been deactivated, although there could still be a remnant in third-party stores.

The Sony ZV-E10 is the new victim of the global chip shortage, but not the only one

Sony’s decision to cancel production and reorders for the ZV-E10 speaks clearly of how far we are still from seeing normalization in semiconductor supply. Also, the Japanese have made a similar decision with other older models from its catalog of cameras; such is the case with the A7 II from 2014, and the A6400 and A6100, both launched in 2019.

Due to the effect of the chip shortage, Sony recently formalized its alliance with TSMC to set up a chip factory in Japan. There it will produce 12-inch (20 to 28 nanometer) semiconductor wafers to supply automotive and consumer electronics. However, it will only start production at the end of 2024, so it will not have an impact on the current crisis; but it can prevent future ones.