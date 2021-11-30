Few hours after Amy pascal, revealed in an interview that there are plans to make a second trilogy of Spider-man with Tom holland, reports from Sony indicate that this is not necessarily true. Revelation comes through The Hollywood Reporter:

Information from Sony Pictures indicates that although the studio’s relationship with Kevin Feige, and Tom Holland is very strong, and they hope to continue working together, there are actually no official plans to make a new trilogy.

The go and come of more movies with Tom Holland as Spider-Man takes weeks. The first signs that the actor does not want to continue with the role, came from an interview with the magazine GQ. He argued that maybe three blockbusters is enough and that they should focus on a new character, like Miles Morales.

Later, Amy Pascal, producer of the superhero films, assured in an interview with Fandango, that Holland will make three new Spider-Man movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We are preparing to do the next Spider-Man movie with Holland and Marvel. We are thinking of it as a trilogy. This will not be our last production within the MCU,” he said. But it seems that at the moment, Sony is not ready to announce news and probably await the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home to understand the economic impact it will have.

Sony Pictures, Marvel Studios and Spider-Man: a complicated relationship

The relationship between both studios and Spider-Man has always been complicated. Although the superhero is part of Marvel, the audiovisual rights of the character are held by Sony Pictures. That is why over the years they have produced so many films, including the Sam Raimy-directed trilogy, with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker. Years later, they chose to run reboot with Andrew Garfield who did not have the expected commercial success. With lukewarm criticism from the specialized press.

Instead the version of Spider-man with Tom Holland, inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe it has been an absolute success. The character assuming vital importance in some of the story arcs of the franchise and huge box office collections when it comes to the superhero’s solo films.

In fact Spider-Man: far from home, which grossed $ 1.1 billion at the box office, remains Sony Picutres’ biggest commercial success to date.

But after the release of the film, the relationship between Sony and Marvel it went haywire, with some statements that put the complexity of the commercial relationship between both studios in the public eye. At some point, things got so difficult that Tom Holland phoned the former Disney CEO, Bob Iger, begging him to solve the problem. Weeks later it was announced that the character would remain within the Marvel Cinematic Universe So what Kevin Feige would continue to produce.

It is expected that Spider-Man: no way home open the door to the multiverse and the inclusion of characters that come from previous superhero films, produced by Sony Pictures. Including versions of Peter Parker played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as variants of the character. The latest trailer for the film already features villains we’ve seen before, including Doctor Octopus played by Alfred Molina and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx.

Expectations for the movies are soaring. And the desire to see more of Tom Holland as Spider-Man will continue to grow, especially after the premiere of No way or home next December 16 in cinemas around the world.