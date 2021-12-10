The closings of each year have a nostalgic flavor for what we left behind, although perhaps 2021 with much of the bulk of the pandemic requires exactly the opposite, to be able to forget. However, the different digital services take the opportunity to make their compilations, their ‘best of’, and now comes the Instagram Playback, the selection of the best moments of the year for each user.

For this season, Instagram has already launched its selection with the best stories of 2021. To some users it appears spontaneously when opening the application, others need to be seeing publications related to this from other users so that Instagram offers them to see their own compilation. Be that as it may, they are already here.

The best stories of our 2021, temporarily

As we have said, Instagram has launched its compilation with the best stories of the year, but instead of making a kind of ‘Youtube Rewind’ with general stories, it has configured it to feed on the publications of the users themselves. Thus, we have a personalized compilation with the best moments that we have published in our stories throughout 2021. Following the thread of what has happened years ago on Facebook, everything has to be said.

Instagram offers us a short selection of our best stories so that we can republish them, and each of them will be accompanied by a button generated by the app itself to invite other users to follow our wake. As usually happens in this type of compilation, we can also modify it to personalize it and make it more to our liking, eliminating stories preselected by Instagram’s AI and adding others that we want to appear.

Facebook has already indicated that this selection of our best stories of 2021 will be available only temporarily. It is logical to assume that as soon as we enter the year 2022 we will no longer be able to make our compilation, so we should hurry if we want to obtain ours. As we said at the beginning, it may appear directly to us when we open the app or we may have to wait for one of our contacts to publish his to follow him, but it will reach all Instagram users sooner or later.