From today, Tuesday, December 7 at 10:00 in the morning in Spain you can find the new Pokemon Druddigon, with a duration until December 12 at 8:00 p.m. . Therefore, we have 5 days of searching ahead in which we will find a greater influx of other fire, electric and ice Pokémon. If we’re persistent, we might even come up with a special version of Druddigon with the shiny style that changes style.

An event that is not only accompanied by this New Pokémon Coming in Legacy Season , because it brings with it other surprises that will allow us to take advantage of the Christmas season to go out to capture new creatures. During these winds, using accessories such as incense will help us get those special Pokémon that in other times are impossible to find.

Among the wild Pokémon that will appear most often, we find a wide list of options. Following closely the places of influx of these, we can find them:

Seel

Dratini

Vibrava

Deino

Vulpix

Blitzle

Darumaka

Mareep

Sneasel

Trapinch

Dragonair

In the raids through the eggs there will also be special rewards during this event, so it is time to go out to fight and beat the leaders in the gyms to obtain new high-level Pokémon, such as the following that will appear with greater influx:

1-star raids: Tynamo, Litwick, Cubchoo, Golett, and Deino.

3-star raids: Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Dragonite, and Druddigon.

5-star raids: Reshiram and Zekrom.

Mega Raids: Mega Steelix.

But these are not the only Pokémon and methods that sneak into the last season to date. popular Niantic game, since we will also be able to get hold of Dratini, Sneasel, Druddigon or Deino by completing the field activities. Many people forget about them once they reach a high level, but they are an important aspect that will make us continue to level up and get outstanding rewards.

Event extras

As if all the new Pokémon that are going to multiply around us, in the gym and in adventures were not enough reason, the company has enhanced other advantages in this event that allow us to win prizes. Some represented as PX or stardust that will help us evolve our Pokémon and also get special batches from Pokecoins.

With the advancement of this event, Duodraco Tower has been unlocked, where many Pokémon that this season will arrive, have arrived and will continue to arrive at the game on our mobile. The Collection challenge is the one that will give us access to the aforementioned prizes and the special pack may be neutral with three raid passes.