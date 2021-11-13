One of the sections on which Google focuses the most efforts With each new generation of the Pixel is the photographic. With the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, we have witnessed the arrival, once again, of advanced cameras with larger sensors, brighter optics and new computational photography algorithms.

And precisely within the novelties of the software is where we find the magic eraser (Magic Eraser), a function that allows remove unwanted elements from images. In principle, it is exclusive to the Pixel 6, but we can have it in other Pixels by installing the corresponding APK. And on other Android phones? Some brands such as Samsung or Xiaomi include a similar function in their gallery applications and on Google Play there are many apps for this purpose. Some like ‘Touch Retouch’ are paid, but below we collect several free alternatives.

Snapseed

Among its 29 tools and filters, it includes a “Corrector” with a very similar operation to the Photoshop clone plug. You simply have to slide your finger over the object you want to remove from the scene and you will see that it is marked in red. Instantly, it will be gone. ‘Snapseed’ is a free Google app with no purchases or ads.

Snapseed Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Photography

Delete unwanted object

With this app, the method to easily erase a person or object from a photo is practically the same as in the previous one: select what you want to disappear with loop or brush, it will be marked in red and will disappear in a few seconds as soon as you press ‘Process’. ‘Remove Unwanted Object’ is also free, but includes ads.

Delete unwanted object Developer: BG.Studio

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Photography

Photo Retouch – AI Remove Objects from Photos

In addition to removing watermarks from images or cleaning imperfections, this app allows you to mark any unwanted object with your finger to remove it with a single touch (here, it is marked in yellow). Also includes an eraser for restore what you just deleted or cloned, just in case you don’t like the result. Like the rest, ‘Photo Retouch’ is free, but it is in English and includes ads and in-app purchases.

Photo Retouch – AI Remove Objects from Photos Developer: changpeng

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Entertainment

Retouch – Remove objects

In addition to cloning pieces of the image, correcting imperfections and replacing the background, this free app allows you to easily remove marks and unwanted objects from your photos with the tip of your finger. Its operation is similar to the previous ones (marking in turquoise color), although it is a little slower processingIt has quite a few ads and only gives you the ability to edit six images a week. If you want more, you have to go through the box.

Retouch – Remove objects Developer: VideoShow EnjoyMobi Video Editor & Video Maker Inc

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Photography

Photoshop Express Editor Photos

This Adobe app is also free and allows you to identify yourself with your Google account, although it offers optional purchases. its “Fix” tool It works very similar to the Lightroom correction brush (which is only available in the premium version): just tap on what you want to remove and ‘Photoshop Express’ will take care of erasing it by applying the clone stamp. The result is not as good as the others.