Little by little, the models that bet on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor are extended and now it is the turn of Motorola that at an event held in China has presented the Motorola Moto Edge X30, one of its new top of the range for 2022.

The Motorola Edge X30 arrives to compete in the high end And together with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it bets on a 6.8-inch P-OLED screen, 8 or 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 68W fast charging and a triple camera configuration in the rear area.

Data sheet

Moto Edge X30 Screen 6.8 inch P-OLED Resolution Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) 144 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128/256 GB Rear cameras 50 MP f / 1.8 OIS 50 megapixels f / 2.2 OIS 50 MP f / 2.2 2 MP Depth sensor Frontal camera 60 MP Special edition under the screen Battery 5,000 mAh 68W fast charge Dimensions 163.56 x 75.95 x 8.49 mm Weight 194 grams Others HDR10 + Dolby Atmos Fingerprint sensor on screen

To compete in the high end

The Motorola Edge X30 is committed to shapes that are reminiscent of other models on the market, so we can say that there is not much innovation on the part of the brand. The front is almost entirely occupied by a 6.8 inch P-OLED type display capable of offering a Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It is also compatible with HDR10 +.

Inside the new Qualcomm processor hides, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 presented a few days ago. Along with it, a RAM of 8 or 12 GB of type RAM LPDDR5 and up to 256 GB of internal storage of type UFS 3.1.

Regarding the photographic section, on the front appears the camera for selfies, perforated on the front, of 60 megapixels. There will also be a special edition with a camera under the screen. The rear area is occupied by a set of three cameras with a main 50 megapixel and f / 1.88, an ultra wide angle lens, also 50 megapixels and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

The Moto Edge X30 makes use of a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and a fast charging system that supports up to 68W. Regarding software will arrive with Android 12 and the MYUI 3.0 customization layer.

Price and availability

The Motorola Moto Edge X30 can now be reserved for 2,999 yuan, which is about 444 euros to change in the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. For its part, the special edition with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will be available later at a price of 3,399 yuan, which is about 550 euros at the exchange. So are the prices.

Moto Edge X30 with 8GB / 128GB : 3,199 yuan or 444 euros to change

: 3,199 yuan or 444 euros to change Moto Edge X30 with 8GB / 256GB : 3,399 yuan or 472 euros to change

: 3,399 yuan or 472 euros to change Moto Edge X30 with 12GB / 256GB : 3,599 yuan or 500 euros to change

: 3,599 yuan or 500 euros to change Moto Edge X30 with 12GB / 256GB and under-screen camera: 3,999 yuan or 555 euros to change

More information | Lenovo