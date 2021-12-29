Mexico’s exports to the world totaled more than 111,000 million dollars until the second quarter of the year, according to figures from Inegi. The states that export the most are Chihuahua, Coahuila, Baja California and Nuevo León.

“The SME sector is the engine of work in Mexico; we see a year where there will be a lot of demand for exports and many sectors will need to meet that demand and a great need for financing,” said Sebastian Kreis, co-founder and CEO of Xepelin, in an interview. .

Despite the fact that exports take place mainly on the Mexican border, Kreis highlights entities that can be benefited, such as Querétaro, due to the presence of Asian companies and Guadalajara, which has attracted the aerospace sector.

Xepelin highlighted that the granting of credit to companies will take off in 2022 between 5 and 10 times. The financing granted to large companies can amount to more than one million pesos, consolidated SMEs request amounts for around 600,000 pesos, SMEs that are growing request around 100,000 pesos while emerging ones ask for between 10,000 and 20,000 pesos .