Ski and snow jackets: which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations

The snow has arrived! And many people are eager to find a weekend to go up to ski or snow. The ski jacket is one of the most important garments when it comes to doing both sports.

Choosing a good jacket is a cumbersome task for many people, which is why We are going to show you the best ski jackets and what you should take into account before buying one.

In Vitónica The best snow sports you can try this Christmas

Features that you should take into account before buying a ski or snow jacket

Waterproof, one of the most important things

When we ski or snow, we are in constant contact with snow, which, after all, is water. That is why a ski or snow jacket it is important that it is waterproof enough so that we do not get wet.

It is important that you know the use that you are going to give it, because the more you use it, the more waterproof it should be, since over time it loses that characteristic. The jackets range from 5,000 mm of waterproofing up to 28,000, this being the highest.

Fabrics must be of quality

It all depends on our budget and the use that we are going to give the jacket, since the higher the quality, the more expensive it will be. Tell you that if you are going to use it a lot, you choose to invest a little more money and buy a jacket that you know will accompany you in many seasons.

The quality of the jacket will depend on the degree of insulation, the seams, the fabric used to make it and the closure systems, something very important to take into account if we do not want snow to enter us.

Breathability, a quality that we cannot pass for something

This characteristic is highly sought after in sportswear, since perspiring well means that we will stay dry at all times. And in a place with low temperatures, it is really important.

The breathability of clothing is measured in grams, where 5,000 grams is a low breathability and 20,000 is the highest.

In addition, the more breathability and ventilation the jacket has, the fewer layers you will have to wear, with which, less discomfort you will feel when you get warm.

The best ski and snow jackets

The North Face Thermoball Triclimate Jacket

The North Face is the queen of jackets, and this time it offers us one of the best in terms of value for money in three-in-one jackets. ANDThis means that you can remove the layers of the jacket to adapt to the current temperature. It has synthetic insulation, it is breathable and waterproof. Its price is 349.05 euros.

The North Face Thermoball Eco Triclimate Jacket black white logo RRP at Deporvillage € 349.05 RRP at The North Face € 350.00

Outdoor Research Hemispheres Jacket

It is a lightweight jacket but with incredible resistance to water and breathability that is highly enviable. It is the elite of ski jackets, it allows a high range of movement and the hood is compatible with the use of the helmet. It has a price of 484.07 euros.

Outdoor Research Hemispheres Women’s Jade Jacket Today on Amazon for € 484.07

Helly Hansen Alpha 3.0 Jacket

This is one of the most used models in this type of sports. It is very comfortable and elastic, it is waterproof, breathable, thermally insulating and a feature that we really liked that it has a thumb opening. It has a price of 450 euros 404.95 euros.

Helly Hansen Alpha 3.0 PrimaLoft Jacket Black RRP at Deporvillage € 404.95 RRP at Helly Hansen € 450.00 Today at Amazon for € 428.58

Helly Hansen Alpha Lifaloft Jacket

It is the previous version of the Alpha 3.0 jacket but with another type of insulation that offers a more warm feeling. It has great thermal insulation and breathability. It has a price of 412.01 euros.

Helly Hansen Men’s Alpha LIFALOFT Jacket Coat, 639 Electric Blue, M Today on Amazon for € 412.01 RRP at Helly Hansen € 500.00

Helly Hansen Women’s Alpha Lifaloft Jacket

We go with the version for women with this incredible jacket. It has great insulation and it is a light, warm and super breathable jacket. It has a price of 450 euros.

W ALPHELIA LIFALOFT INSULATED JACKET RRP at Helly Hansen € 450.00

Columbia Alpina Jacket

We show you a jacket for men in the mid-range, but with great features. It has a waterproof exterior and a reflective layer that retains heat. Its price is 199.99 euros 158.65 euros.

Columbia Winter District jacket black RRP at Deporvillage € 158.65 Today on Amazon for € 189.99 RRP at Columbia € 199.99

Columbia Ava Alpina Jacket for Women

This jacket it’s a real wonder thanks to its classic grim reaper look and mountain details. You will feel warm and dry with its waterproof fabric, synthetic insulation and reflective thermal lining, you will be ready for anything. Its price is 199.99 euros 140.98 euros.

Columbia AVA Alpine Insulated Hooded Ski Jacket, Woman, Black, XL Today on Amazon for € 140.98 RRP in Columbia € 199.99

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Vitónica | All the equipment you need to ski or snowboard this season.

In Vitónica | Some tricks to prepare for the ski season and not die trying.

Images | Amazon, Deporvillage.

(function () {window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {}; var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName (‘head’)[0]; if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {var instagramScript = document.createElement (‘script’); instagramScript.src = “https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”; instagramScript.async = true; instagramScript.defer = true; headElement.appendChild (instagramScript); }}) ();

–

The news

Ski and snow jackets: which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations

was originally published in

Vitonic

by Guille Andreu.