We are approaching the most anticipated premiere of the year. Spider-Man: No Way Home is just around the corner and Marvel is finalizing the imposing marketing strategy that will accompany the film until its release. The latest movement of the producer, yes, has taken us all by surprise. Sony Pictures ad that Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere in Mexico ahead of schedule.

The first thing to clarify is that the advance is not considerable, but it will help to calm the desire that many fans have to enjoy the film. So that, Spider-Man: No Way Home can be seen in theaters of the country from Wednesday, December 15. That is, two days before the original date. It is worth mentioning that in other countries it remains on December 17.

Another important point that you should know is that the country’s cinema chains will start the Ticket presale starting November 29. Considering the enormous expectation surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home In much of the world, tickets will surely sell out very quickly. We not only talked about the functions of December 15, but also those of the following days – including the weekend.

Curiously, during the weekend a rumor began to circulate that has many waiting. According Geekosity, On November 29, Marvel could confirm the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speculation on this topic has clearly gotten out of hand. A part of fandom I wanted to see a confirmation in the second trailer, but Marvel kept their strategy of secrecy.

The main reason why Marvel would make the announcement before the premiere is because the specialized press will be able to see the feature film a few days before. Therefore, avoiding a leak would be a near impossible mission.

Of course, an announcement of this magnitude would greatly boost ticket sales. Not only in Mexico, but throughout the world. It will be interesting to see if Marvel and Sony Pictures really intend to reveal such an important event before the premiere.