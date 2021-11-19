Tomura Shigaraki is the powerful leader of the League of Villains, in the last chapters of My Hero Academia he had become a powerful threat, having absorbed various abilities with his quirk dekay. Unfortunately for this villain, in the manga chapter 332We saw how her great power has been overpowered by Star & Stripe, America’s number one heroine.

This heroine from My Hero Academia used one of the most powerful techniques we have known, her power is similar to that of a nuclear explosion, her State-of-the-Art Hypersonic Inter – Continental Cruise Punch. Unfortunately, this villain was able to dodge this attack by hiding in the middle of the earth.

In the final scene of My Hero Academia chapter 332, it seemed like his dream might come true.. Tomura Shigaraki manages to touch the face of the heroine who could steal the «New Order», the Gift of Star & Stripe that allows her to establish a rule in her environment, to manipulate and grant new properties to herself and to her surroundings ** .

However, this was planned by the heroine.

Does Star & Stripe die in My Hero Academia?

In My Hero Academia chapter 333, Tomura Shigaraki begins to steal the gift of Star & Stripe, his body convulses and explodes Why? Before this villain’s ability took effect, she changed her New Order: Her ability will reject all gifts.

The heroine manages to fight all the gifts that the villain has stolen during his life, as Shigaraki is unable to erase his own gifts. He is only capable of stealing or using them and is completely defenseless to this technique..

Unfortunately, this heroic act of My Hero Academia has serious consequences for Star & Stripe, this powerful heroine has decided to sacrifice her life in order to give Deku (Izuku Midoriya), All Might and all the heroes a chance against Tomura Shigaraki.

In the final scenes of this chapter of My Hero Academia, he says goodbye to his ‘bros’, those soldiers who were always by his side. As she begins to be a victim of decay by Tomura Shigaraki, is reminiscent of All Might, who inspired her to be a hero. Now, without gifts and with the New Order fighting him inside, this villain seems to be about to fall before the other heroes.

My Hero Academia is the work of Kohei Horikoshi and one of the franchises most loved by the international public, although it will have a small hiatus in October. In it we meet a world full of heroes and villains with unique abilities known as quirks, these are inherited from family to family.

However, there are cases like Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of this saga who does not have any of them. Fortunately, this young man will inherit one of the most powerful abilities known as the One For All.

His fate will be sealed from that moment and will lead him to face the most powerful villain in this world, Tomura Shigaraki, the possessor of All For One, the only ability that can be pitted against Midoriya’s power.

Now, if you are interested in keeping an eye on the current My Hero Academia arc, we recommend reading the most recent chapters through the Manga Plus service. There you can read it for free, both in English and Spanish, as you prefer.

Who is Star & Stripe?

Star and Stripe (ス タ ー ア ン ド ス ト ラ イ プ), is the No.1 Professional Heroine of the United States of America in the My Hero Academia universe. She is the rebellious and determined Heroine who immediately decided to go to Japan to help in the fight against All For One, even against the United Nations.

She has a strong admiration for All Might, even more than the young Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia. In addition to the New Order, she possesses superhuman strength and defense.. In a matter of minutes, he was able to fly from the United States to Japan to help All Might and company.

The final arc of My Hero Academia

In this way, it seems that the long-awaited end of My Hero Academia will be postponed a bit longer. The reason why this fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki is so highly anticipated is because, unlike other action anime series, this will not be a one-on-one battle..

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academia, has shown us that the most important thing for the final combat will be all the heroes and heroines that have accompanied this protagonist throughout his adventure.

Thanks to Star & Stripe, will have a chance against this powerful villain and his All For One.