This last weekend has been of the most impressive for everything related to the universe of League of Legends. To start on Saturday, the final of the Worlds 2021 took place, in which after five very exciting games Edward Gaming managed to proclaim himself the best team in the world.

And just a few hours later came the premiere of Arcane, the first animated series of the MOBA from Riot Games. Aware that it was a highly anticipated moment, the company threw the house out the window and also allowed dozens of streamers around the world to broadcast the first episode from this Netflix exclusive series.

It was undoubtedly a historic event as it was the first Netflix content that could be co-streamed, so that, among all the channels that broadcast it, it was reached a peak of more than 1.8 million viewers. Specifically 1,832,477 distributed among the 4,087 different channels that signed up for this party.

Thanks to these data provided by Streamcharts, we can see that in the case of Spanish-speaking channels, it was the official Latin American Riot Games account that had the most viewers with the highest peak with 175,618 people, followed by TheGrefg with 98,538 and elxokas with 38,680. Naturally, the official Riot Games account in English was the best globally with 636,056 spectators.

Although at the time of writing the news there are some channels that are still broadcasting this first chapter, to see them all you will have to go to Netflix, where at the moment there are a total of three. On Sunday, November 13, the next three will be released and it will be on November 20 when the last three will be seen.