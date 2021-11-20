Ahsoka, one of the most anticipated productions by fans of Star wars, continues to add new actors to its cast. Let us remember that said content, exclusive of Disney Plus, it will work as a spin-off of The Mandalorian, a series that will take an extended break to allow some of its supporting characters, including Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett, to go on new adventures in individual series.

Following Ahsoka Tano’s appearance in The Mandalorian, we intuit that other important figures of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star wars rebels would be adapted to the proposal live action, and so it will be. According to Deadline, Sabine Wren will appear in Ahsoka. Its interpretation will be the responsibility of Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who has participated in The great showman, The Society and The voyeurs, to mention a few productions.

With this information, one of the biggest doubts about Ahsoka, but there is still a slope. From the previous year it is rumored that Ezra Bridger, a faithful friend of Sabine, will also have a presence in the series. A report from The Disinsider anticipated that the Egyptian Mena massoud, best known for playing Aladdin in the feature film counterpart, is one of the main candidates to play Ezra. Perhaps we will have more news about it soon.

It seems, then, that the series wants to reunite Ahsoka Tano with several colleagues from the animated productions, but also with villains. Last October, The Hollywood Reporter He reported that Hayden Christensen joined the cast of Ahsoka. By the time the series is set, we will surely see him at the feet of Darth Vader. However, it is possible that he will be taken advantage of in the role of Anakin Skywalker in some flashbacks. Do not forget that Ahsoka was Anakin’s apprentice and they had a great friendship.

Of course, you better get used to the idea that the series is still far from seeing the light of day. Before his arrival, Disney will premiere The Book of Boba Fett (December 29, 2021), with Temuera Morrison; Andor, with Diego Luna; and the most anticipated of all: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will mark Ewan McGregor’s return to the intergalactic universe. Fan of Star wars will be very well served in the coming years thanks to Disney Plus.

Date of high in Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releases, to the catalog of Star and the best National Geographic documentaries.