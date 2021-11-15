Christmas is already approaching and the most forward-thinking are preparing their special menu so that everything goes smoothly. Would you like to give it a twist and leave your guests amazed? The avocado could become the star ingredient of the evening And we are not talking about the entrees. Because these avocado desserts are different, surprising and exquisite.





Chocolate brownie

We melt the chocolate fondant in a saucepan. Meanwhile we extract the avocado meat and mash it until pureed. We pour it into the melted chocolate along with the rest of the ingredients, we mix until we have a homogeneous mass and we put it on a baking tray. Cook it for 25 minutes at 180ºC and let it cool before serving.

Cheesecake, avocado and lime

This variant of the traditional cheesecake comes with a crushed cracker base. But the most surprising thing is that cream cheese is mixed with avocado, condensed milk and lime, which together achieve a very special flavor.

Dark chocolate pudding with avocado and tahini

This vegan version of the chocolate custard is much lighter. It is an instant recipe, which is prepares in just 15 minutes and requires no cooking some. You just have to mix the avocado with a soy yogurt, tahini, melted chocolate in the microwave until it forms a paste and decorate to taste.





Avocado, coconut and lime cream

This cream is similar to the previous one, it only requires mix the ingredients with a good mixer and decorate the glass to make it worthy of a Christmas dinner. You have to mix the juice of the limes, the avocado meat, condensed milk, cream or coconut milk and the vanilla essence and let it cool in the fridge for a couple of hours.





Chocolate and avocado fondant cake

It’s about a juicy sponge cake inside, well loaded with chocolate and avocado that gives it a healthier touch and a more special flavor. You just have to mix with rods, bake and let it grow in the oven. It is perfect sprinkled with icing sugar.





A perfect recipe for all types of diets and intolerances, because it is vegan and gluten free. In this case, the avocado is mixed again with the chocolate, an exquisite combo. But in addition, chopped dates and banana are added, which gives this dessert a more exotic touch.





Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Direct to the Palate.