

Nov 19, 2021 at 7:36 PM CET



Sergio Ramos is looking forward to his debut for Paris Saint-Germain. Despite two weeks of training with the group, the Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino, prefers to be cautious with the call of the defender. While it looked like he was going to be on the roster for the next Ligue 1 game against Nantes, Ramos will once again watch the game from the stands of the Parque de los Príncipes. His last official match was with Real Madrid on May 5.

At the press conference on Friday, November 19, Pochettino did not want to advance events. However, he has revealed the existence of a meeting with the PSG medical staff, in order to decide on the inclusion of Ramos in the next call: “I have a meeting with the medical area to see if these players can be in the group. We have not decided yet, we will decide in an hour.”

For his part, the Andalusian footballer, after learning of the postponement of his debut with the Parisians, has published a reassuring and positive message on Instagram: “Adding training sessions with the group and every day feeling better.” The defender has accompanied the text of a snapshot of him during training.