EFE.- The Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) got the ‘pole position’ and will start in the first place of the Mexican Grand Prix that will be held this Sunday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, ahead of the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

With a best spin of 1: 15.875 that surprised the hitherto dominant Red Bull drivers, Bottas added the 19th pole of his career, ahead of the two World Cup favorites, Hamilton and Verstappen, the latter theoretically the big favorite. at the Mexican racetrack.

Read: ‘Checo’ Pérez raises the Mexican public leading the third training session

The local idol, Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull) had to settle for fourth place after an error on his last return attempt that cost him an exit from the track.

The French Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), the Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and the British Lando Norris ( McLaren).

We invite you to follow our Facebook page