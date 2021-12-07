The president of the Senate Political Coordination Board, Ricardo Monreal, reported that it was agreed to discuss and vote before December 15 on various rulings, including the regulation of marijuana and the prohibition of child marriage.

In social networks, the also leader of the Morena bench in the Senate pointed out that in this period a “progressive” agenda is being fulfilled, since they will promote in the coming days issues of mobility, cannabis, substantive equality, inclusion of people with disability to insurance services, among others.

This ordinary period only has a week and a half left, since it ends on Wednesday December 15 and the installation of the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union.

On the cannabis law, a working group was formed in the upper house to form an initiative. Among the proposals that are on the table is allowing the consumption of marijuana up to the age of 23, that authorities can enter the homes of Mexicans to ensure that – if they have permission – they only have six plants of this herb, as well as establishing that the consumption of this drug in public places is more than one kilometer from schools.

