The partial lunar eclipse of last Friday, November 19, is considered the “longest in centuries” astronomical phenomenon of its kind. In an estimated duration of three hours, the Earth’s only natural satellite plunged into almost total shadow. The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles captured this extraordinary event and sped it up on 58-second video.

The aforementioned institution offered a live broadcast of the astronomical phenomenon. As expected, the images had a high level of detail thanks to the use of a telescope. These images have been the basis of the amazing timelapse posted on the observatory’s YouTube channel as part of a fundraising initiative.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. This last celestial body begins to be darkened by the cone of shadow produced by the Earth. As explained by the Griffith ObservatoryOn November 19, 97% of the lunar diameter was immersed in darkness, that is, it was not completely darkened, although almost entirely.

Credit: Griffith Observatory

The partial lunar eclipse was visible to the naked eye from various locations around the world. Among them were all of the Americas, northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, eastern Asia, and Australia. The first phases were visible from Spain, shortly before dawn began. The peak of the astronomical phenomenon has not been visible because it coincided with the day.

The longest lunar eclipse in centuries

The POT points out on his website that indeed this lunar eclipse has been the longest in a long time. It had an exact duration of 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. There has not been a longest partial lunar eclipse since February 18, 1440. Precisely, at that time a time of 3 hours, 28 minutes, 46 seconds was marked.

As for a partial eclipse that exceeds it, it will occur only in February 2669, and it will do so for a few minutes. That is, 3 hours, 30 minutes, 2 seconds. Unfortunately, we will no longer be able to witness it.