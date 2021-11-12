Peru vs. Bolivia via Latina TV

Peru vs. Bolivia LIVE VIA LATINA TV. Peru by Ricardo Gareca He will come out tonight with all his weapons to defeat Bolivia and stay alive in the World Cup qualifier. The high plateaux come to this duel emboldened and swollen with pride for their timely triumphs against the bicolor and Paraguay in October, vital to readjust in the table, so he will try to prolong his enthusiasm in Lima.

However, the ‘Incas’ of Gareca will once again have André Carrillo and Renato Tapia in the starting eleven and they will reinforce their lines to get a good result at the National Stadium, which will have more than eight thousand fans who will cheer on the Peruvian team at the top of their lungs.

If the ‘bicolor’ prevails against Bolivia and Venezuela, he will tighten things up in the standings and his present would take another course. After Venezuela’s defeat against Ecuador, the national team will have to wait for Paraguay to defeat Chile and Argentina to overtake Uruguay. Anything can happen in the championship.

POSITIONS TABLE

LIVE standings of Playoffs

MINUTE BY MINUTE LIVE: 0-0

3 ′ Corner, Peru. Corner committed by Diego Bejarano.

1 ′ Corner, Bolivia. Conceded by André Carrillo.

1 ′ Offside, Peru. Luis Advíncula tried a through ball, but Gianluca Lapadula was caught offside.

Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises

Peru vs. Bolivia CONFIRMED

Peru vs. Bolivia confirmed lineup

This is how Bolivia will form

Bolivia lineups against Peru

For date 14, Peru will face Venezuela and only have to beat the vinotinto and wait for Bolivia to beat Uruguay. Colombia must do the same against Ecuador and with those results, the Peruvian team could finish the double date in fifth position

LIKELY ALIGNMENTS: PERU VS. BOLIVIA

Gallese, Advíncula, Ramos, Callens, Trauco, Tapia, Peña, Gonzáles, Carrillo, Cueva and Lapadula are the ones chosen by Ricardo Gareca to take the field for the 13th date of these World Cup qualifiers. The great absentee will be Yoshimar Yotún, who will not be against Bolivia due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

LAST RESULTS PERU VS. BOLIVIA

Bolivia 1-0 Peru (Playoffs / 2021)

Bolivia 1-3 Peru (America Cup / 2019)

Peru 2-1 Bolivia (Playoffs / 2017)

Bolivia 0-3 Peru (Playoffs / 2016) *

Bolivia 1-3 Peru (America Cup / 2015)

Peru 1-1 Bolivia (Playoffs / 2013)

Bolivia 1-1 Peru (Playoffs / 2012)

WHAT TIME IS PERU VS. BOLIVIA?

The duel for date 13 of the World Cup qualifier will be played this Thursday, November 11 at 9:00 pm (Peruvian time) and 10:00 pm (Bolivian time), but both Latina TV, Movistar Deportes and Tigo Sports will begin their broadcasts from 6:00 pm

Peru: Movistar Deportes, Movistar Play and Latina TV

Bolivia: Tigo Sports and Cotas Television

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD

Spain: Movistar Champions League 1 and Movistar +

USA: Fubo Sports Network

HOW TO WATCH LATINA TV LIVE FOR THE MATCH BY ELIMINATORIES?

Latina is the channel that will broadcast the Peruvian party on this date of Qualifying Qatar 2022. To see the LIVE signal you can connect from anywhere in the world by following these steps:

– Web page: To see Latina live, you just have to visit www.latina.pe/tvenvivo or click on the “live” button at the top right of the page.

– Latin App: Download it for your device .Android or ios.

TV GUIDE: LATINA

– DirecTV: Channel 192 (SD / HD) / Channel 1192 (HD)

– Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD) / Channel 802 (HD)

– Claro TV: Channel 2

– Entel TV: Channel 13

– You: Channel 75

– Cable Movistar TV: Channel 2 (SD) / Channel 702 (HD)

– Claro TV: Channel 2 (SD) / Channel 502 (HD)

– Star Globalcom: Channel 11

– Cablemore: Channel 2 (SD) / Channel 100 (HD)

– Vision Cable: Lima and Ferreñafe: Channel 2 / Ica: Channel 13

PERU BETS VS. BOLIVIA

Shortly after a new confrontation between the peruvian team and bolivian by Playoffs, a separate duel is already beginning in the betting shops. The set of Ricardo Gareca He starts as a favorite due to his locality and the value of a ‘Verde’ win increases with the passing of the hours. Next, we present you the different ‘plays’ that you could make for the game on Thursday.

Inkabet

Peru wins – 1.36

Tie – 4.70

Bolivia wins – 9.00

Doradobet

Peru wins – 1.38

Tie – 4.50

Bolivia wins – 8.50

Solbet

Peru wins – 1.39

Draw -4.70

Bolivia – 9.10

Betsson

Peru wins – 1.38

Tie – 4.75

Bolivia wins – 9.50

One of the highest amounts that bookmakers will pay will be the win by Bolivia on the national team, especially if the match ends 3-0 in favor of the visit. The last time something similar happened was on October 11, 2008, when the ‘blanquirroja’ traveled to La Paz and fell for that result. The maximum number of goals he scored in all the qualifying matches that were played in Lima were two.

KEEP READING

Programming Movistar TV LIVE: matches of the double date of Qualifying Qatar 2022

Where and how to see Peru vs. Bolivia TODAY LIVE from the Nacional de Lima for the date 13

LIVE TV Channel Peru vs Bolivia for Qualifying Qatar 2022

Schedules and channels Peru vs Bolivia LIVE of the match by Qualifiers from the National Stadium of Lima

Peru vs. Bolivia bets: the unusual odds that are paid for a triumph of the ‘altiplanicos’ or the Peruvian team

At what time do Peru vs Bolivia play LIVE for the date 13 of the Qualifiers

Qualifying standings Qatar 2022: This is how the teams arrive at date 13