Given the upcoming holiday period and the new variant Ómicron of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, the head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Miguel Torruco Márquez, pointed out that he is in coordination with the Secretary of Health to continue with the sanitary protocols.

“We are still pending information on what is happening and monitoring each place to take actions (…) The hotel sector was the first to support us in health protocols, they are exemplary,” he commented at the end of his appearance at the Tourism Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.

The Secretary of State pointed out that the borders of Mexico will remain open for the benefit of tourism and trade.

He added that this year it is estimated to close with 31 million international tourists and an economic benefit of 18.1 billion dollars.

“We were the country that fell, just due to the pandemic, 46% compared to the 73% world average and the tourism majors that compete with us fell to 84%, so we are taking this activity forward,” said the head of Sectur.

Given the claims of deputies for the alleged lack of financial support for the Magic Towns program, Torruco said that resources are being channeled through the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu).

“This is the way the new government is doing it, and we are supporting the Mexico de Colores program and marketing strategies with the Tianguis Turístico, Pueblos Mágicos, with the Tianguis Digital, among others,” he said.

Regarding the intervention of the National Guard in the tourism sector, Miguel Torruco explained that the Sectur already has a pilot plan to provide security for visitors.

“There is a platoon specialized (in) touring car guides. We are starting the training courses, but that depends on the authorities in charge of the National Guard authorities ”.

