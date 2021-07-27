07-27-2021 Recreation of Form Energy battery factory. Battery manufacturer Form Energy has introduced an iron-air battery capable of supplying electricity for 100 hours at less than 10 percent of the cost of lithium-ion batteries. FORM ENERGY RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY



MADRID, 27 (EUROPA PRESS)

Battery manufacturer Form Energy has introduced an iron-air battery capable of supplying electricity for 100 hours at less than 10 percent of the cost of lithium-ion batteries.

Made from iron, one of the safest, cheapest and most abundant minerals on Earth, this battery can be used continuously over a period of several days and will allow for a reliable, safe and fully renewable electrical grid year-round, according to a statement. manufacturer.

GUARANTEE SUPPLY WITH RENEWABLE SOURCES

This company stresses that solar and wind resources are the lowest marginal cost sources of electricity in most parts of the world. The power grid is now faced with a challenge: how to manage the multi-day variability of renewable energy, even in periods of multi-day weather events, without sacrificing energy reliability or affordability.

Mateo Jaramillo, CEO and co-founder of Form Energy, explains: “We carried out an extensive review of available technologies and have reinvented the iron-air battery to optimize it for multi-day energy storage for the electrical grid. With this technology , we are addressing the biggest barrier to deep decarbonization: making renewable energy available when and where it is needed, even during several days of extreme weather or grid outages. ”

Form Energy and ArcelorMittal are working together to develop iron materials that ArcelorMittal would supply on a non-exclusive basis for Form’s battery systems.