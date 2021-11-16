Samsung plans to renew its smart watches with Tizen, transferring some of the novelties that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 launched, first with Wear OS and One UI Watch. Thus, the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active 2 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will receive new watchfaces and health features.

The generational leap that 2021 had for Samsung’s range of smartwatches not only implied a change in number, but also in operating system: from the Tizen of the 2020 generation, Samsung went to Google’s Wear OS, a system based on Android. This implies several advantages, such as the largest catalog of compatible apps; also some inconvenience, such as the break with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and predecessors.

New watchfaces, crash alerts and group championships

Despite what it might seem, Samsung has decided to continue improving its range of smartwatches with Tizen offering improvements that were only available in the last generation, Wear OS. As confirmed by Samsung itself, the Galaxy Watch 3 and previous models (up to the Samsung Galaxy Watch) will get software improvements with which to equate certain aspects to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Watches with Tizen will update shortly with the inclusion of several of the watch faces of the new models. These watchfaces they maintain the more casual line of the Galaxy Watch 4 offering from classic designs to animated screens with animals or large numbers.

The fall detection reaches the entire range of watches with Tizen to offer greater security to users and their loved ones. The Galaxy Watch of previous generations will detect possible drops, both in motion and if the user is standing still (Sensitivity can be adjusted). If problems are detected, the watch will send an emergency notice to the contacts that have been selected as priority.

Fall detection in the Samsun Galaxy Watch

Samsung Health receives the Challenges to your group challenges. Through these competitions, watch owners can challenge each other to see who is the fastest or the one with the most kilometers during the stipulated time. These challenges can be done in a group or alone.

Samsung Health Group Challenges

The new update for watches with Samsung Tizen begins to be distributed as of today to the following models:

