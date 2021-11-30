This time he has received a discount above 200 euros , so, if its original price is set at 550 euros, this great mobile remains close to 300 . Without a doubt, this is a special opportunity to get the best terminal of the firm.

We are used to running into unique offers on Amazon for a huge number of devices, but today it was the turn of the TCL 20 Pro, the flagship of the Chinese brand.

The company dedicated especially to the manufacture of televisions has a fairly short route in the mobile phone industry , but this does not mean that their smartphones do not have a excellent quality in various aspects.

Equipped to the teeth

If the TCL phones stand out for something, it is because of their screens, which have integrated the NXTVISION technology used for their televisions. The purpose of this is to achieve greater sharpness and more realistic and brighter colors. This together with the AMOLED panels It makes use of the content playback into an immersive experience.

But it is not the only thing that this TCL 20 Pro boasts, as it is accompanied by a Snapdragon 750G processor. Although it is true that it is not the latest generation, but it has superb power to offer optimal performance in any application you intend to run. Not to mention that it provides the ability to connection to 5G networks.

In addition, there are many that you can install on the device, since it has a capacity of 256GB storage, which is expandable through a MicroSD card. This means that you will have at your disposal the enough space to download the software you want.

Another striking aspect is its camera system, which brings with it the optical stabilization hand in hand with Sony, so there will be no worry about blurry images. The quality of the photos is quite good, although it does not work miracles either.

Last but not least, it is almost certainly you will enjoy Android 12 on this phone. A compelling reason to seriously think about getting it given its characteristics and reduced price.