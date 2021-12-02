The latest Samsung smartwatches will be updated with improvements in the measurement of the Body Mass Index, one of the novelties in the Samsung Galaxy Watch range. In addition, and on the occasion of the Christmas season, Samsung has included watch faces with Christmas motifs. This update is already expanding to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung took a significant risk with the evolution of its watches for this 2021: from using its own operating system, Tizen, to making use of the one created by Google and adapted from Android, Wear OS. Combine Samsung hardware, this brand’s layer (One UI Watch) and Google’s OS made the Galaxy Watch 4 more versatile, although they do not stop having drawbacks. Luckily, the updates are polishing and improving the devices.

More watch faces, now with Christmas Watchfaces

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Christmas Watchfaces

One of the keys to the latest update of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is that the brand ensures that it adds various watchfaces with Christmas motifs. In this way, it is possible customize the clock with Rudolph’s reindeer dials, Christmas tree designs and snowmen. All with the carefree design that prevails in the watchfaces of the Galaxy Watch 4.

Customization adapted to the Christmas season is one of the keys to the update, but it is probably not the most attractive for watch users. As we found in our analysis to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Body Mass Index (BMI) measurement was not as accurate as it should. According to Samsung, that changes after updating the watch.

The brand assures that I have improved the precision in the calculation of the BMI. In addition, the Samsung Health application is updated to allow manual entry of said BMI: thus it is possible to carry out a more precise monitoring in the case of having a better measurement tool. Samsung Health will also allow define muscle mass and body fat goals.

Samsung ensures that the update of the Galaxy Watch 4 is already available, but we still do not have it on our watch. It is expected that it will expand during the next hours and / or days.

More information | Samsung