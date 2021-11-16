Android 12 has been official for a few weeks and now it is the manufacturers’ turn to update their customization layer and distribute it among the models. Samsung already has it ready One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, but until now we did not have much idea about when it would end up reaching the terminals, beyond those that already have the open beta, such as the Galaxy S21 and Note 20.

Now, Samsung has published its update schedule to Android 12 on the Samsung Members app in South Korea and, although he has later deleted the post, the list was captured earlier by @FrontTron. Although dates may vary in other regions, it does at least give us an idea of ​​what to expect … and when.

46 Samsung mobiles that will have Android 12

Samsung is one of the few companies that publish relatively clearly when they plan to update their terminals to the latest version of Android. The list is sent to users as news within the Samsung Members app. This news appeared temporarily for users in South Korea, although it was later withdrawn.

It is hoped that Samsung will later share its upgrade plans for Spain, but in the meantime we can open our mouths with this first list. This first list shows in which month 46 Samsung phones will be updated and, although there may be changes in the dates and there are not all that are, if they are all that are. This is the full list:

November 2021

December 2021

January 2022

February 2022

April 2022

May 2022

June 2022

July 2022

Via | XDA