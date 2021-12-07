The mobile market, like so many others that depend on the production of semiconductors, is not advancing as manufacturers would like it to. The reason is that we are immersed in a global processor manufacturing crisis and other components that hit almost everyone the same and that has dragged on since last year, from the confinements as a result of the pandemic.

The perfect storm that caused the monumental traffic jam in the manufacture of semiconductors does not attend to reasons and everything indicates that we will have it on us also next year. But Samsung has gone further and its executives have predicted that it will not disappear until the second half of next year since it could even last until the end of the year.

Crisis until about 2023, according to Samsung

As reported by the Korean media The Elec, Samsung held a meeting several weeks ago with executives and senior positions from more than 30 of its main suppliers of components. The meeting dealt with the company’s business plan for 2022, which would start shortly, but there was also room to address the main concern of the market at the moment, the supply of semiconductors.

Sources from The Elec affirm that Samsung regretted at said meeting that it had not been able to manufacture as many mobiles as it would have liked in this year 2021, which is now coming to an end, and there was talk of the possible end of the semiconductor crisis. And according to the aforementioned medium, Samsung believes that the crisis will last until at least the second semester of next 2022, and may last until the end of the year.

Samsung believes that the supply problems in processors and modems will continue until the second half, and that the end of the semiconductor crisis will be key for the company to achieve the business objectives that it discussed with its suppliers. Nevertheless, Samsung is trying to minimize the impact of the crisis reaching agreements with more processor factories so that it can maintain an acceptable level of production.

But while that happens and the semiconductors start to arrive on a regular basis, in Samsung they will have the same problems when it comes to presenting and supplying mobile phones than its competition. Perhaps that is why we have not yet officially seen a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that has leaked a lot but whose arrival on the market still remains in the shadows.

Via | The Elec