Sam’s Club had the highest number of complaints (29), followed by Walmart (20) and Volaris (12), Profeco detailed in a statement where it refers to this eleventh edition of the Good End, which this year will last seven days with The purpose of encouraging the economic sector hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of the total, 92 claims were reconciled, most of them (84) in the same place of purchase, and eight through Conciliaexprés; the rest is pending ”, detailed Profeco.

“Of the total, 92 claims were reconciled, most of them (84) in the same place of purchase, and eight through Conciliaexprés; the rest is pending ”, detailed Profeco.

By provider, Sam’s Club had the most claims (29), followed by Walmart (20) and Volaris (12).

The main reasons for complaints are the following:

* promotion failure (48 cases)

* purchase cancellation (25)

* not respecting prices (24).

The clothing and shoes category registered 21 claims, the flights and transport 18 and groceries 12.