Mexicans and foreigners … The eyes of the world are on the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend, Formula 1 and everything that is published on social networks about the great event that takes place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Therefore, today the publication he made has caused a stir the tiktoker vladk.russian on his Twitter account where, with a smile from ear to ear, It shows how lucky you are to have been at one of the most important events and to have obtained the sought-after autograph of Checo Pérez.

As his username says, @ vladk.ruso is a Russian influencer who resides in Mexico and is responsible for posting videos of all kinds of content on both YouTube and TikTok. In recent months he has reached 9.2 million followers and has won the affection of Mexicans for how well he expresses himself in the country and the “cultural clashes” he encounters.

However, he also publishes his personal experiences and even makes parodies of the most common love experiences, but none of those things did that today @ vladk.russian became a trend or exploited the envy of thousands of his fans.

This morning the second day of Formula 1 activities began in Mexico City and Vladk took advantage of the trend to show off his luck.

In a TikTok clip, the influencer showed that during the RedBull Show Run Cdmx, he had the opportunity to be right above the “Pits” where Checo Pérez and his team prepare to go out on the track.

And in company, he was with another tiktoker named @soymirrey; both young people enjoyed what turned out to be a great experience, unique and unmatched.

“Checo Pérez signed us some tennis shoes @soymirrey and me !!! Thanks to #Snkrsociety_ for getting me the pair !! @Red Bull Latino #redbullshowruncdmx“, posted the tiktoker.

Checo Pérez’s autograph

The video was published at noon, after the last practice lap of the pilots in front of thousands of fans, but in just two hours it had already reached more than 28,000 “likes” and 138 comments.

“Checo Pérez signed our Air Jordans. It was very difficult for him to listen to us, we waited a lot, we even gave him a cheer, but his team helped us… Thanks Checo ”, expresses @ vladk.ruso in the video where the Mexican driver is seen signing the influencers’ tennis shoes a few meters from his car.

Fans who only managed to follow Formula 1 through television, streaming or social networks, automatically began to comment on the tiktoker video with things like:

“Wow, to never wash those shoes” and “Those are put in a frame and hung on the wall”

